The bar owner declined to comment.
However, a social media post stated the “kitchen went up in flames”.
“The fire was contained to the kitchen, but the smoke damage to our whole building is extensive,” the post read.
“This means, unfortunately, we have a massive clean-up ahead of us, and will be closed for as long as needed to get rebuilt and open again.
“Thank you all for the last 12 weeks of support and love for our new business, we will be back open and better than ever as soon as we can be.”
The ceiling and kitchen appeared to be badly damaged.
There was no visible damage to the building’s exterior.
Meanwhile, neighbouring venue, Boardwalk Bar and Bistro, also required a callout from firefighters on Saturday morning.
That was due to a “heat transfer” which caused minor kitchen damage, the business confirmed.
Saturday bookings were disrupted, however the business wasoperating by Monday.