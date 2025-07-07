Mix'd Cocktail Bar after a fire largely contained to the kitchen. Photo / NZME

Mix'd Cocktail Bar after a fire largely contained to the kitchen. Photo / NZME

A fire has caused extensive damage to a new Napier cocktail bar just months after its grand opening.

Fire and Emergency NZ were notified of the fire at Mix’d Cocktail Bar in Ahuriri about 1.40am on Monday.

Fire and Emergency confirmed an alarm was activated, and the fire was extinguished and the building ventilated.

A fire investigator was making a site visit.

The venue opened in April, after a large renovation of the building opposite Ahuriri Beach.