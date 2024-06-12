Dreaming of the big Lotto win - Wyn Drabble

Wyn Drabble says millions of other Lotto ticket holders can relate to these four words: Not a winning ticket.

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, a writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

OPINION

“When I was young I thought that money was the most important thing in life; now that I’m old I know that it is.” - Oscar Wilde

I’m sure I’m not alone here; I feel most of you would have dreamed about what you would do with $50 million. While I find it impossible to imagine that much money – my mind is more attuned to dealing with amounts closer to $50, or $5.99 – I can still dream.

My first thought was simply to divide it among the five members of my immediate family. That would set the three sons up nicely for the future.

Even with just my fifth, I could gift helpful amounts to some needy folk I know of but I could also start dreaming of living in the lap of luxury.

In the automotive world I could luxuriate in the dream of a 1930s Auburn or Cord, for example. Or, if I showed a little more restraint, just a 60s Mark 2 Jaguar. With, of course, spoked wheels and cream leather upholstery.

I could also go beyond the mundane in the real estate world. No modest bungalow for me; I would be looking at something modern, even futuristic, with wall-to-wall floors.

Wine purchases might be ratcheted up a few cogs as well, out of the reasonably priced quaffers category into something a little more luxurious. Some might even benefit from being decanted (makes mental note to buy a decanter).

Long-haul flights in economy would be a goner. No more squashing knees into the back of the seat in front of me. No, I would be in a travel pod with reasonably comfortable sleep an option. Meals would not be in little dolls house dishes but on proper plates and served course by course. My main course red might even need decanting.

Hospital waiting lists would be a thing of the past. Paying $30,000 for a hip or knee? I’ll have both, please. And I’ll helicopter in because of the parking problems.

Even an air fryer and a leaf blower would now be within reach!

But wait! It’s time to check some of the sobering stories which have followed big wins. Let’s look at just two tales from the United States.

A US citizen (not his real name) won US$16.2m ($26m) in a Pennsylvania lottery and took only three months to file for bankruptcy, finding himself US$500,000 in debt. His purchases immediately after the windfall were a restaurant, a used car lot and an aeroplane. He also spent some time in jail for firing a gun – I’m sure a very high-end one – at a debt collector.

Another US citizen (not his real name either) took four years to fritter away his US$315m win. His drinking became heavy and his nightclub visits frequent. On two separate occasions he had a total of US$745,000 stolen from his car in a nightclub car park.

He went through nearly $130m per year to achieve bankruptcy. That’s what I call a big spender!

Closer to home, a former supermarket employee in Te Kauwhata won $27m in 2012 and had to go into hiding to escape intense media interest. The whole experience caused the breakdown of his immediate family.

So, it’s clearly not all beer and skittles in the world of windfalls. Perhaps I should rejoice in the fact that my prize on the night was leading me straight back from my lofty and luxurious dreams to a Pams, Value, cattle class, bread and butter world.

In fact, I’m sure millions of other ticket purchasers can relate to these four words: not a winning ticket.

“Money is better than poverty, if only for financial reasons.” - Woody Allen