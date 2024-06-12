Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Dreaming of the big Lotto win - Wyn Drabble

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Wyn Drabble says millions of other Lotto ticket holders can relate to these four words: Not a winning ticket.

Wyn Drabble says millions of other Lotto ticket holders can relate to these four words: Not a winning ticket.

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, a writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

OPINION

“When I was young I thought that money was the most important thing in life;

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today