Downed lines and highway closure: High winds causing chaos on Hawke's Bay roads

Firefighters in Central Hawke's Bay responded to reports of flying trampolines in Tuesday morning's severe winds. Photo / Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade

Strong northwest gales of up to 130km/h around Hawke's Bay have brought trees and powerlines down, sent trampolines flying, and cut power to hundreds of homes.

Power lines were brought down along State Highway 2, near Te Hauke, about 11.16am on Tuesday morning, closing SH2 and causing power to be lost to about 234 Unison customers.

A police spokesperson confirmed that they had been called following reports of a downed tree, powerpole and lines on the road about 11.20am.

She said a section of road would be closed with motorists asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes down Te Aute Trust Rd if possible.

Power was restored to most homes by 12.30pm with the remainder expected to be restored by 2pm.

About 120 homes near Putorino, north of Napier, lost power about 12.20pm, with a site investigation yet to be completed.

Centralines customers between Te Hauke and Waipukurau, and about 60 homes near Porangahau also lost power about 11.35am which is expected to be restored by about 2.30pm.

Power was also cut to 970 homes around Maraenui, Awatoto, Meeanee and Onekawa overnight on Monday about 10.25pm.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said the outage was caused by a line coming down.

"We believe that was simply due to the wind coming through the area last night."

He said power was returned to all customers within about half an hour.

It was unfortunate that it was the third power cut in a month for some of those impacted, he said - a conductor issue caused a power cut on April 21 while a possum was believed to have cause another outage on May 11.

"People should be prepared for any unplanned outages as the bad weather hits the region."

A wind warning is in place for much of Hawke's Bay and Tararua District until late on Tuesday evening.

Gusts of up to 130 km/h are expected, with drivers urged to take care on the roads, especially in exposed places.

A wind watch is also in place for SH5 north of Napier and parts of inland Hawke's Bay and Gisborne until Tuesday afternoon.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Firefighters in Waipukurau were also kept busy by a "trampoline on the loose" about 11.20am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

"There's a lot of wind up in Hawke's Bay."

A large pine tree which came down north of Tutira on SH2 also caused traffic jams early on Tuesday morning about 6.30am.

Napier resident Marty Akers said the fallen tree caused about 100 cars to back up on each side, with thousands of pinecones also soread across the road.