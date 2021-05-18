Slain former Hawke's Bay cop honoured with litter of police dogs

A new litter of Metropolitan Police puppies have been named in honour of slain Hawke's Bay cop Matt Ratana. Photo / Met Police

A new litter of Metropolitan Police puppies have been named in honour of slain Hawke's Bay cop Matt Ratana. Photo / Met Police

A new litter of Metropolitan Police puppies have been named in honour of slain police officer Matt Ratana.

Sergeant Ratana, formerly of Hawke's Bay and known as Matiu, was shot dead at the Croydon Custody Centre, London, in September last year as he prepared to search a handcuffed suspect who smuggled a firearm into a cell.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick visited the force's dog training establishment to reveal the new "Ratana litter" alongside Ratana's partner Su Busby, who named the puppies.

The seven names chosen were Matiu, Carter, Jonah, Kora, Blu, Valentine and Whānau.

The pups will enter full training and will be on the beat in about three months, eventually graduating in May next year.

Sergent Matt Ratana with his partner Su Busby. Photo / Supplied

Ratana, originally from Hawke's Bay, served with the Met Police for almost 30 years, having moved to the UK in 1989. He also worked in Auckland City and Counties Manukau until 2008.

Dick said the puppies will one day be fully-trained police dogs, responsible for looking for missing people and criminals and searching for weapons.

"Matt was much loved and respected and this is just one of the ways for the Met to acknowledge and remember his service and courage," she said.

"These police dogs and their handlers are invaluable. Many criminals would escape justice and crucial evidence remain undetected, if not for their assistance. Because of their work, the streets of London are kept much safer."

The "Ratana litter" are named Matiu, Carter, Jonah, Kora, Blu, Valentine and Whānau. Photo / Met Police

The German Shepherd puppies were born at the training centre in Keston on March 24 and will be allocated to handlers ahead of a 12-month training course.

Ratana was 54 at the time of his murder and was just two months from retirement.

The unveiling came days after Prince William paid tribute to Ratana, laying a wreath at a memorial bench at Croydon Custody Centre.

Louis De Zoysa, 23, was arrested and charged with murder. He is now partially paralysed after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot.