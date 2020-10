A detour is in place after a truck rolled about 3pm.

A detour remains in place on SH5 north of Napier, after a crash near the intersection with Waipunga Road.

NZTA advises that the detour is as follows:

For westbound from State Highway turn on to Hill Road at Bay View, left on to Seafield Road, right on to Puketitiri Road, right on to Glengarry Road and left on to State Highway 5.

Reverse for eastbound traffic.

The road has been blocked since a truck overturned about 3pm.