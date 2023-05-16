‘Deafness is not seen as anything different’: Sign language always in use at Hastings school

At Ebbett Park School Hastings, sign language is nothing new. "Deafness is not seen as anything different," says principal Kate Medlicott. Video/Warren Buckland

Sign language has been part of Ebbett Park School culture for more than a decade.

he school got its first deaf student in 2010 and the first deaf communicating role in 2011.

The Hastings school’s principal, Kate Medlicott, says it now has four hearing-impaired students.

She said inclusiveness is part of the school’s kaupapa, with the teachers and students using signing as part of their everyday practice.

“It’s a vital part of what we do. And we absolutely love it.”

Kate Medlicott, principal at Ebbett Park School, signs her name. Photo / Warren Buckland

The students in four school houses recently gathered in the school hall to battle it out, sign language style.

Eventually, blue house, Tangaroa, came out on top, out-performing green Tane Mahuta, orange Rongamatane and purple Tawhirimatea.

The theme for each house performance was a classic Disney movie.

Amy Nicol, one of a trio of judges, has helped at the annual signing competition for three years.

“They try to have different judges every year for the deaf students at the school to have as role models.”

Nicol, who is judging for her third year, says the school is like her second home.

Amy Nicol is a judge in the competition at Ebbett Park School. Her interpreter is daughter Kelly Malin who is in Year 7 at Havelock North Intermediate. Photo / Warren Buckland

She says teaching sign language feels great for the deaf community as the other children are now so deaf aware.

It is so much a part of the school culture that teachers sign “thank you” to drivers who have stopped at the school pedestrian crossing.

“It becomes second nature and it’s just amazing,” Medlicott said.

Te Reo Maori is also taught at the school as it tries to be tri-lingual.

“Deafness is not seen as anything different.”