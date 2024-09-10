The Sweet Haven will stock more than 100 types of lollies including super tattoos, spaceman candy, k-bars, ka-blueys, tangy apple chews, candy necklaces, butterscotch melts, pink smokers, mega wine gums and many more.

Marsh said a part of the store would be dedicated to international sweets from South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, and for those with special dietary requirements.

“I’ve got a pick ‘n’ mix range and there are over 80 different lollies in that section, plus the international types and all the novelties.”

The shop would also sell chips, icecream and slushies, and Marsh planned to hire someone to work in the store.

With no previous retail experience, Marsh has thrown herself into the new challenge with a desire to brighten the Tararua town’s main street.

“Our town is pretty bland at the moment and every third shop is empty, there is no real colour or anything exciting — and that is something you always notice.”

Marsh said when she decided to open the lolly store, she gave herself a goal of nine months; however, four months in she is almost ready to open.

She renovated the building herself and painted the shop neon pink, purple and green to match her logo.

“It’s pretty bright.”

Renee Marsh did all the renovation work on the store. Photo / Renee Marsh

Marsh wanted prices to be as close to “old-school prices” as she could make it.

“I don’t want it to be expensive, but you don’t have 5¢ anymore, so that’s the challenge — working out the prices.”

She said she was overwhelmed by the response and suggestions after posting to a community Facebook page, and by inquiries as people walked down the street.

“I have people knocking on the door now asking if we are open.”

Marsh had yet to set her opening hours, and at this stage planned to be open three days during the week and over the weekend.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love of sharing stories about farming and rural communities.