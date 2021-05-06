Dannevirke smallholders auction is recycling at its best

Everything for the sportsman or woman for less than $100 (total although sold separately.)

Everything for the sportsman or woman for less than $100 (total although sold separately.)

They say one man's junk is another man's treasure.

But if you define junk as "something a person does not want" and treasure as "items somebody really wants" you can put them together and create recycling ... and the annual Dannevirke Smallholders Auction.

The Dannevirke A&P Association and the Dannevirke Host Lions Club came together with chief sponsors Professionals Real Estate recently to hold the annual smallholders auction.

Auctioneer Terry Hynes sells these Aylsebury ducks held up by Trevor Moore for $30.

Rain streamed from the heavens at about 7am, leaving goods and volunteers drenched.

But people then streamed through the gates at 10am and auctioneers and their helpers started to sell goods.

The sun began to stream down about noon, but by then people were streaming out again, with full cars and trailers, leaving a stalwart few buyers lingering for that final bargain.

Even at noon a crowd of over 100 still surrounded the auctioneers.

Twice postponed in 2020 due to Covid, this year's annual smallholders auction did not quite reach the dizzy heights of 2019 but it was still well supported.

There were only 40 cages of birds compared with 80 cages in 2019 but variety and scarcity pushed the prices up. One pullet sold for $36, Aylesbury ducks for $20-30, rare Buff Laced Wyandotte heritage roosters for $50.

This boat came without the children but was still a bargain at $15.

Out in the oval there were eight lines of chattels each taking an auctioneer half an hour to process. One line featured nesting tables, native trees, a kerosene cooker, a golf trundler, a shearing plant, a calf feeder and a boat trailer. Only the shearing plant did not sell.

For the gardener there were sprayers, a leaf blower, several motor mowers, garden edging, a rotary hoe, a worm farm, while for the handiman there was a brazing kit, drills, a work bench, power cords and even a Fergy tractor.

This boat trailer came without a boat but still was sold by Wayne McDonagh for $130.

There was enough furniture to set up a home – estimated cost $1000 or less.

Those on the gate reported great generosity in the gold coin donations, much of it became the paper kind when they heard it was for the rescue helicopter.

This cute lass called Peyton helped feed this equally cute milking goat until it went to its new home.

Lions and their helpers soon got over that damp feeling and were warmed by the social atmosphere as well as the coffee, cakes, bread rolls and sausages supplied to fortify those involved in the spending marathon.

Bargain of the day – the milking goat which had raised three kids the year before and loved leaves to eat. It was passed in initially but found a good home - $80 reserve. One potential buyer would have loved to have her but said she would be risking divorce. No kidding.