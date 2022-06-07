New and expensive X-Ray equipment at Dannevirke Community Hospital being under-utilised. Photo / NZME

Concerns that residents may miss out on radiology services in Dannevirke have prompted lobbying from MP Kieran McAnulty and Tararua District Council mayor Tracey Collis.

The move is fully supported by the Dannevirke Community Board which is concerned that changes in criteria to radiology services at Tararua Health Group meant some who couldn't afford to pay would not be able to access services.

Terry Hynes - the Dannevirke Community Board is concerned the community may lose the service if numbers continue to drop. Photo / NZME

Board member Terry Hynes spoke at a meeting this week saying he was concerned that if there was a drop off in numbers of people using the service, the community could lose the facility.

That drop off was already happening, according to Tararua Health Group operations manager Samantha Chapman.

Dannevirke Community Hospital had been providing free X-ray facilities for all patients at Tararua Health Group funded by the Primary Health Group (PHO).

The PHO, THINK Hauora, recently introduced changes to the criteria which said that only those with a community services card or Maori and Pasifika, could now get those services for free while others would have to pay or go to Palmerston North Hospital.

Hynes said the cost could be anywhere upwards of $150.

"It's another charge people have to face."

He said with rises in rates, food and petrol, these were costs put on people with no more money coming in.

"It's all very well saying go to Palmerston North, but there's a waiting list."

Staff at Dannevirke Community Hospital were disappointed with the changes in criteria for charging radiology services. Photo / NZME

Chapman said she was hugely disappointed by the decision, which she had no input into.

"Essentially, we had funding for X-rays and ultrasounds that were not maternity or ACC related for patients referred by their GP for the past 20 years."

She said ACC and maternity-related X-rays and scans remained funded.

Publicly funded X-rays and ultrasounds were available at Palmerston North hospital for free but anyone who was not eligible under the criteria faced high costs to have the service in the community hospital.

Chapman said the use of the radiology department at Barraud St in Dannevirke had significantly reduced.

"This is a shame given the excellent service we can offer with all brand-new machinery and skilled staff."

There was also a waiting list at Palmerston North which was in contrast to the almost instant X-ray and results GPs had been able to obtain when treated locally.

"This is certainly not a move THG wanted to see. We are staunch advocates for being able to provide services close to home for our community and will fight for the funding back."

Mayor Tracey Collis said the cost for people living in the Tararua district was at least a two-hour drive plus time off work and waiting time in Palmerston North.

"The burden of this 'cost' means that access to radiology services is more difficult for those living in our district who do not qualify for a Community Services Card or are Maori or Pasifika, especially as there is no public transport."

She was worried that people would not have their tests if they had to pay and would miss diagnoses.

"The staff at Dannevirke Hospital in Radiology are amazing and this has been extremely stressful on them. Please understand that this is not their decision and we need to lobby hard to have this service back. We cannot afford to lose these valuable staff."

MP Kieran McAnulty has asked for an explanation from the PHO on the changes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

MP Kieran McAnulty said he had asked for an explanation from the PHO and shared the concerns of the community.

He said he supported health reforms underway by the Government because rural and provincial areas missed out under the District Health Board model.

"The Wairarapa electorate is made up of three districts all experiencing similar issues to that which are being experienced in Dannevirke."

Both Central Hawke's Bay and the Tararua district were on the periphery of their DHB boundaries and often did not have the same access as that available to those living in larger urban centres.

McAnulty said the rationale of removing DHBs and having a focus on rural areas was to address this and ensure those who lived in such areas had equitable access to healthcare.

"I've looked into this matter since it was first raised and it doesn't appear to be as a result of a Government decision. Rather it appears to have been a decision by the PHO."