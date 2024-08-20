Hawke’s Bay councils are getting a further $4.55 million from the Government to help speed up flood protection and transport recovery projects.
The funding comes from the Cyclone Recovery Capability Fund established through the Government Budget 2024 for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and other North Island weather calamities last year, and is part of $18.6m allocated across 12 councils.
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council receives $2.18m for additional expertise to speed up Wairoa, Pakowhai and Pōrangahau flood protection, and additional expertise for community engagement and flood modelling for a range of projects.
Of the territorial local authorities, Hastings District Council is allocated $1.47m to speed up its roading delivery programme, Central Hawke’s Bay District Council is granted $700,000 for roading recovery and flood modelling, Wairoa District Council $200,000 to advance the Te Reinga bridge replacement and Tararua District Council $220,000 Geographical Information Systems expertise and project management support for local roading.