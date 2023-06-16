Contractors drop Te Reinga Bridge, one of Aotearoa's bendiest bridges, into the drink with a controlled collapse. Photo / Supplied

Contractors have finished what Cyclone Gabrielle started, collapsing the 300-tonne Te Reinga Bridge into the Wairoa River below.

The recent history of Te Reinga Bridge has been fraught with closure and innovative, but ultimately temporary, solutions since March last year when heavy rain damaged the bridge.

For those living in the Ruakituri Valley, west of Tiniroto Rd, closures meant up to an extra hour each way added to travel to Wairoa or Gisborne.

The massive project to finally collapse the sagging bridge was undertaken by Quality Roading and Services (QRS) and other contractors on Monday, with the bridge getting winched up from the water to eventually make way for a Bailey bridge.

QRS construction manager Mike Wilson said in a statement that specialist operators overseeing the work believe it could be the heaviest pull that has yet been done in New Zealand.

Wairoa District Council is directing with guidance from WSP engineers and QRS is managing the project to remove Te Reinga Bridge before a temporary Bailey bridge is installed.

The council has not yet disclosed when the Bailey bridge might open, but a QRS spokesperson said it was weather dependent and would probably take weeks.

Wairoa District Mayor Craig Little said the cost of this project was about $3 million, while an eventual permanent replacement of the bridge would cost more than $10m.

Te Reinga is one of several bridges in the Wairoa district requiring repairs after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Little said on Friday his council still hadn’t seen a cent of grant money held by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council for the Wairoa district’s recovery.

“We’ve paid out $8m in Cyclone Gabrielle expenses, we’ve probably got another [$5m] in the books,” Little said.

“Give us the money, don’t give it to other councils or agencies for us to apply to, just trust us. We know what the hell we are doing, we’ve been here a long time and we have proved ourselves.”

One News had earlier reported about $9.5m of support funding had been set aside for Wairoa from a multi-council agreement and $3m of that was due to be paid by the end of the week.

Staging platforms on either side of the river are being built so the 42m Bailey bridge can be constructed across the gap, while the old Te Reinga bridge will be cut into pieces, removed, and recycled.

Wilson described the controlled collapse as “an incredible moment”.

“The heavy-machinery operators worked together to make sure the pulling was even and precise. It’s a credit to the professionals involved.”

He said it was the most complex project he and many of the contractors had been involved in. He pointed out specialist dive teams, demolition experts, towing and crane operators, welders, and piling and bridging contractors were among the dozens of professionals involved.

“The pulling was made complex by the sheer weight of the structure as well as continuously changing load paths, difficult ground conditions, and damaged bridge components,” Wilson said.

“All of us have worked together well and have taken a shared, careful, measured approach. We’ve created practical, workable solutions for every new situation.”

Contractors removed parts of the bridge’s concrete deck to make the bridge lighter, before demolishing one of the last two remaining piers.

Wilson said it was remarkable to see the bridge standing with only one pier remaining.

“It is a testament to the designers and contractors from the 1970s that the bridge required so much force from cyclones — and eventually, a hydraulic excavator — to get it down.”

About 60 people, eight excavators, seven tow trucks, and four bulldozers were on site every day for the last week.

