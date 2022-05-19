Te Reinga Bridge, the gateway to Ruakituri Valley northwest of Wairoa, reopened for pedestrians and light vehicles. Photo / Supplied

A northern Hawke's Bay farming community is back on the road with the partial reopening of a bridge out of action since the shifting of piles caused by flooding at the end of March.

The Te Reinga Bridge was reopened on Wednesday afternoon to pedestrian traffic and vehicles up to 3 tonnes – one vehicle at a time and not exceeding 10km/h.

More than 20 farms in the Ruakituri Valley west of Tiniroto Rd that had themselves been devastated by storm damage, were all but isolated when the bridge was closed after a resident noticed the displaced pier.

For most, the trip to town in Wairoa or Gisborne was trebled in time and distance, in some cases over an hour extra each way, on a narrow shingle road on which forest and stock truck traffic leapt from barely one or two trips a day to 15-20.

Local action had MPs, Wairoa District Council and state highways agency Waka Kotahi NZTA recognising the extent of damage across the Wairoa district roads, and a promise was made to get some traffic across the bridge again as soon as possible.

A barrier gateway stands at each end of the bridge to control the traffic, at 2.5m high and 2.5m wide to accommodate the Ruakituri school van.

Mangaroa Station farmer Nukuhia Hadfield attended a small mid-afternoon reopening with council and Waka Kotahi representatives and staff of council-owned Quality Road Services (QRS), and the local who first noticed "that the bridge was a bit wonky" - she was presented with flowers in recognition of her alertness.

Hadfield said the community was "all very appreciate" of the work in the five weeks that had been promised, and the valley now waits for "phase two" – news on how the bridge may be repaired to take all traffic.

At the peak of the weather events, the council's roading contractors were dealing with 30 roads that were blocked due to flooding, slips and downed trees; many of the disruptions and repairs across the district are expected to cost more than the council's annual roads budget of the Council.

Mayor Craig Little there had been a "silver lining to all the rain clouds" and is thrilled with the support from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency as the cleanup programme gets under way.

"Over the past few years council, and in particular our roading team, has built a great relationship with Waka Kotahi and it is this foundation that will stand our district in good stead as we tackle this challenge together," he said.

He said by planning the recovery and repair work in alignment with Waka Kotahi, the council is more likely to achieve better outcomes, such as restoring access throughout the area.

Waka Kotahi Central North Island regional manager maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin said the agency is acutely aware of the significant impact the damage was continuing to have on the District.

Little said: "The focus remains on clearing road access for all vehicles, including stock trucks and trailers, and there may be a reduced level of services during this difficult period."