Apprentice butcher Rhys Tamanui has won a top national award. Photo / Paul Taylor

Rhys Tamanui will tell you he almost "hung up the knives" during the early part of his butchery apprenticeship.

But on Thursday night, the Waipawa Butchery apprentice was rewarded for his exceptional knife skills - and perseverance in sticking with the trade - when he was named the NZ Butcher Apprentice of the Year.

Tamanui, 20, from Hastings, said that looking back, he was rapt he continued with his apprenticeship after almost giving it up last year.

"Now that I'm here, and have carried it on, it has got me a lot further in life than I thought it would have."

The national final in Auckland, reserved for regional winners of the competition, comprised an exam and then an interview with the judges, followed by two hours of practical work cutting up meat and displaying it.

He said he was left speechless when he was announced as the best apprentice in New Zealand following the gruelling day-long event.

"I looked at [my boss] Annabel and she just screamed.

"But I had no words, it was surreal. I couldn't believe it."

Rhys Tamanui has been working at Waipawa Butchery for almost two years. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tamanui said his favourite cut of meat was a flat iron steak, which was one of the cuts he made during the competition, held as part of the national butchery awards.

Tamanui's boss is Annabel Tapley-Smith who owns Waipawa Butchery, and also has a shop in Havelock North. She was elated for Rhys.

"His knife skills are exceptional," she said.

"He is an outstanding young man with an open-minded attitude to be able to learn and also accept any feedback."

She said the butchery took whole carcasses straight from the farm, which had helped Tamanui hone his skills, as not all butcheries cut up entire carcasses.

Tamanui joined the Waipawa Butchery team after finishing at Karamu High School at the end of 2020.