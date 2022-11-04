Apprentice butcher Rhys Tamanui has won a top national award. Photo / Paul Taylor
Rhys Tamanui will tell you he almost "hung up the knives" during the early part of his butchery apprenticeship.
But on Thursday night, the Waipawa Butchery apprentice was rewarded for his exceptional knife skills -and perseverance in sticking with the trade - when he was named the NZ Butcher Apprentice of the Year.
Tamanui, 20, from Hastings, said that looking back, he was rapt he continued with his apprenticeship after almost giving it up last year.
"Now that I'm here, and have carried it on, it has got me a lot further in life than I thought it would have."
The national final in Auckland, reserved for regional winners of the competition, comprised an exam and then an interview with the judges, followed by two hours of practical work cutting up meat and displaying it.
He said he was left speechless when he was announced as the best apprentice in New Zealand following the gruelling day-long event.
"I looked at [my boss] Annabel and she just screamed.
"But I had no words, it was surreal. I couldn't believe it."