This shade sail at Flaxmere Park was taken down for repairs after children climbing on it caused a big hole to form. Photo / Supplied

Flaxmere Park playground's damaged shade sail has been taken down for repairs.

It is believed the damage was caused by children climbing onto it; however, a Hastings District Council spokesperson said it was rare for this to happen.

"In this instance, the main danger was that there was a large hole in it they could have fallen through, so it was taken down immediately."

The repair is going to take two weeks which means the junior play area will be without shade during this time.

The HDC parks team and contractors work to ensure the district's playgrounds and sports grounds are safe and in good condition.

Hastings parks were fitted with shade sails over the past few years after requests from the community.

The shade sails have been installed at Flaxmere Park, Frimley Park, Meissner Park, St Aubyn St Reserve and recently at the Havelock North Village Green playground.

An HDC spokesperson said shade sails typically have a 13-15 year lifespan, and most of the shade sails in Hastings parks are less than seven years old.

The council asks if you do see any damage or vandalism or have safety concerns, to call 06 871 5000 (available 24/7) or log it online with a supporting photo and/or video.