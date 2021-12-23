Craig Cooper: Merry Christmas, mate

Queuing habits differ from region to region in New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

It's Christmas Eve and you would rightly expect greetings and salutations from your local newspaper editor, at this time of year.

And you deserve them.

In particular, if you are a newspaper subscriber reading this, I wish you a warm, joyous Christmas.

I am genuinely grateful because you contribute to a unique publishing fact in NZ - Hawke's Bay Today has one of the highest subscriber rates in New Zealand.

Combined with our loyal advertisers, our subscribers ensure the ongoing viability of Hawke's Bay Today - the newspaper.

If you are reading this online, I am also grateful because you are part of Hawke's Bay Today's fastest growing audience sector.

Hawke's Bay Today editor Craig Cooper. Yes, he does look a bit like Santa.

The NZME / HBT future is bright, which is apt for a sunny region.

It's also fair to say, in a year when many people have experienced loss and sacrifice, we hope that Christmas is a safe, happy time for all of us in the Bay.

No matter which news outlet you read or listen to.

It can be easy to fall into disingenuous waffle though, in December.

We wish people well, when actually, you might not be particularly fond of them.

'Have a great Christmas' is tossed about with gay abandon.

Perhaps it's the anxiety that Christmas brings, that contributes to this.

If we felt less stress, would we be more genuine, in our Christmas greetings?

We also find ourselves stuck with the unique phenomenon synonymous with, not just Christmas, but public holidays - the queue.

I find the queuing habits of Napier-ites peculiar.

An express queue in a supermarket lengthens, another checkout will open, and someone in the first queue ventures across to the second checkout, and everyone stays in the first queue?.

It's polite and farcical. Where I hail from, shoppers bump about like cattle when a second queue opens, and form two equal length queues.

Although where I hail from, cheeky buggers sidle up to people they know in a queue, conduct a conversation and then stay there, jumping the queue.

When you're in a queue for the last frozen scallops in Northland, disturbing scenes go through your mind, if the queue jumper was to get the last packet.

He didn't. Merry Christmas mate.