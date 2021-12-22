Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay farmer brought 10 sheep when he was aged 9 - now he has 500 studs

Young Hawke's Bay farmer Ben Dawson has been in the business of buying and selling sheep since the age of nine, and now the 23-year-old has 500 stud sheep and is on his way to becoming a top breeder. Hawke's Bay Today reporter Maddisyn Jeffares chats to Ben

By Maddisyn Jeffares

When he was 9 Ben Dawson flagged the dairy scene and bought 10 sheep - now he has 500 studs.

The young Hawke's Bay farmer has been in the business of buying and selling sheep

