Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: 18 new cases in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday

Workers conducting test swabs at the Splash Planet Covid-19 pop-up testing centre on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay has 18 new community cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday - with 3297 cases announced nationwide.

No new locations of interest were added for Hawke's Bay.

Hospitalisations continue to increase with 179 hospitalised with Covid nationwide.

There are no hospitalisations in Hawke's Bay.

MidCentral DHB COVID-19 Senior Responsible Officer Deborah Davies said Wednesday morning there were active cases in the Tararua district.

She could not say the exact number.

Hawke's Bay DHB had 97.1% of the eligible population partially vaccinated, 94.9% fully vaccinated and 68.6% have received their booster shot as of Tuesday.

Drive-through Covid-19 Testing Centres in Hawke's Bay with no appointment required.

Splash Planet Covid-19 POP-UP testing centre, Grove Road, Hastings, open 10.00am to 3.00pm Monday to Sunday.

Central HB Health Centre, 1 Cook Street, Waipukurau, open 9.00am to 4.00pm Monday to Friday and 11.00am to 1.30pm Saturday and Sunday.

Flanders Avenue COVID-19 testing centre, Onekawa Pool/Netball complex, Napier, open 10.00am to 3.00pm Monday to Sunday.

Covid-19 Testing Centres in Hawke's Bay with appointments required

24 Kitchener Street, Wairoa, open 8.30am to 5.00pm Monday to Friday and 3.00pm to 4.00pm on Saturday and Sunday

303 St Aubyn Street West, Hastings, open 8.30am to 5.00pm Monday to Saturday.

Takapau Health Centre COVID-19 Community Testing Centre, 60 Charlotte Street, Takapau, open 11.30am to 12.00pm Monday to Wednesday, and Friday.

124 Vautier Street, Napier, open 9.00am to 5.00pm Monday to Sunday.