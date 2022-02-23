Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Covid 19 omicron outbreak: Temporary ECE closures likely, Ministry of Education urges parents to plan ahead

4 minutes to read
Parents of young children should prepare themselves for the possibility of temporary closures of ECE centres due to Covid. Photo / Fabian Centeno/Unsplash

Parents of young children should prepare themselves for the possibility of temporary closures of ECE centres due to Covid. Photo / Fabian Centeno/Unsplash

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde

The Ministry of Education is urging parents to plan ahead as early childhood centres face temporary closure due to the spread of Covid-19.

Ministry of Education's hautū (leader) operations and integration/Te Pae Aronui, Sean Teddy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.