Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

'The forgotten workforce': More than 400 PSA union members at Hawke's Bay DHB to strike

4 minutes to read
Strike action is set to take place by PSA union members at Hawke's Bay DHB. Photo / Warren Buckland

Strike action is set to take place by PSA union members at Hawke's Bay DHB. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde

More than 460 Public Service Association (PSA) union members at Hawke's Bay DHB will take industrial action and claim they're the "forgotten workforce".

Hawke's Bay PSA organiser Kevin McGorry said the allied, public health, scientific

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.