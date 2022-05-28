Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: 130 new cases in Hawke's Bay

The Ministry of Health announced 130 new Covid 19 community cases in Hawke's Bay on Sunday. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health announced 130 new Covid 19 community cases in Hawke's Bay on Sunday.

Updated hospital figures for Hawke's Bay were not available at the time of the Ministry of Health announcement, but 20 people were hospitalised with Covid 19 on Saturday.

Nationwide, there were 4841 new community cases and 383 hospitalised with Covid 19, of which 9 are in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6904, while last Sunday it was 7863.

The Ministry of Health announced nine deaths of people with Covid 19 on Sunday.

Of those deaths, one was from the Northland region, three were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Wairarapa, two were from Canterbury, and one was from South Canterbury.

Two people were their 60s, four were in their 70s, and three were in their 80s.

Four were female and five were male.

On Saturday Hawke's Bay had 173 new community cases of Covid 19.

The Ministry of Health reported that 13 people had died with Covid 19 on Saturday.

Of those, two were their 60s, five were in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and three were aged over 90.

Five were female and eight were male.

Nationwide, there were 6369 community cases and 362 hospitalisations on Saturday.