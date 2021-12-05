Covid-19: No new cases in Hawke's Bay as positive cases continue to isolate in Wairoa

Two positive cases are isolating in the Wairoa (pictured) region. Photo / Warren Buckland

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay as two positive cases continue to isolate in the Wairoa District.

The Ministry of Health reported 106 new community cases across the country today but none were in Hawke's Bay.

It comes as two positive cases announced on Friday night continue to isolate in the Wairoa District.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board confirmed those two cases were close contacts of a Covid case and were tested outside of Hawke's Bay before travelling to the region to isolate at home, under permitted travel.

Their tests then returned a positive result.

"As they were already isolating, there is very little risk to the community," Dr Nicholas Jones, the Hawke's Bay medical officer of health, said.

It is not known when they arrived in the Wairoa District. A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said that information would not be disclosed.

"The cases continue to isolate in the Wairoa District [and] there are no locations of interest," she said.

"We do not intend to release any further information about these cases due to privacy reasons."

Of the 106 new community cases, 93 were in Auckland, eight were in Waikato, three were in Northland, and there was one each in Whanganui and Canterbury.

The two latest cases in Canterbury include a close contact of Saturday's case and a young child in the same household. All three have gone to an MIQ facility.

Health officials praised the person whose case was detected yesterday .

"As soon as the person in Canterbury learned of their contact the person got a test and had been isolating at home since that time," the Ministry of Health reported. "The person's prompt actions have reduced the chances of further spread and underline the importance of getting a test immediately if you have been to a location of interest, are identified as a contact or possible contact of a case, or if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms."

There are now 77 cases in hospital, including seven in ICU.

Nationwide, the vaccination rate is now 93 per cent for those with one dose and 88 per cent for second doses. In total, 7.7 million jabs have been administered.