Hawke's Bay has started out at "orange" level, which includes widespread freedoms for the vaccinated who use vaccine passes.

However, MJ's Barber Shop in Napier owner Marjan Lofty said it had been a bumpy first day operating under the new system.

"I have found it very challenging because we are a close-contact business and have to operate as vaccination-only."

She said some customers were caught out by the change and did not realise they needed a vaccine pass to get a haircut.

She said she had to send some customers to the pharmacy to print out the pass, while others had to be turned away.

"The ones that have not had their pass or vaccination, it has been a challenging and uncomfortable conversation," she said.

"Some clients have been coming here for years and it is not easy to do.

"So the first day has been a challenging one."

She said they were also down a barber who was unvaccinated and could not legally work under the new framework.

Bayside Bagels co-owner Thomas Hughes said they had a good response at the business, which operates out of the Common Room in Hastings.

He said about 10 customers came through early on Friday with their passes ready to go.

Hughes said everyone was just getting used to the process and it would get easier with time.

"People are doing this for the first time and I think if you have a basis of respect and kindness we will get through this."

Hawthorne Coffee Roasters in Havelock North owner Tom Ormond said the switch to the new system did not seem to impact business.

Tom Ormond, owner of Hawthorne Coffee Roasters in Havelock North. Photo / Duncan Brown

"Generally everyone has been really good. We have been really busy down here today which is a nice relief."

He said the more that people use the pass, the easier the process would become.

"We are encouraging people to basically have their pass ready so that when they order it is in their hands and able to be sighted straight away.

"That makes life a whole lot quicker and a whole lot easier than if, you know, we ask and they have to get their phone and unlock their phone.

"So I think when there is a bit of education around that and people get used to it, it will go a whole lot more smoothly."

He said they had come up with a good process for viewing vaccine passes.

"What we are doing is sighting everybody's pass and doing regular scans - reasonably randomly - of people to meet the rules for regular scanning and citing every [customer]."

Cappadonna Cafe in Napier staff member Ali French said they had a great morning on Friday.

"We have not had a problem all day," she said. "Some customers even had the pass printed out in little badges."

AT A GLANCE

Businesses not requiring My Vaccine Pass for entry (at any level)

• Supermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Petrol stations

• Dairies/convenience stores

Businesses requiring My Vaccine Pass for entry at orange level*

• Cafes

• Restaurants

• Bars

• Gyms

• Nightclubs

• Hairdressers

•Beauty clinics

•• Driving instructors

• Massage therapists

Businesses where it is optional to require My Vaccine Pass at orange level

• Butcheries

• Bakeries

• Fishmongers

• Retail shops (including hardware stores)

• Banks

• Malls/shopping centres

• Farmer markets/other markets

* Businesses can offer contactless pick-up for unvaccinated/those without a vaccine pass.