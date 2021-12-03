Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Mixed bag for Hawke's Bay businesses on first day using vaccine passes

By Gary Hamilton-Irvine
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Bayside Bagels in Hastings owners Thomas Hughes and Cian Jefferson had a good experience using the vaccine pass. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bayside Bagels in Hastings owners Thomas Hughes and Cian Jefferson had a good experience using the vaccine pass. Photo / Paul Taylor

Things can only get smoother.

That's the feedback from Hawke's Bay businesses following the first day operating with vaccine passes on Friday.

Most customers navigated the switch well but there were also reports of "challenging and uncomfortable conversations" with some customers having to be turned away, according to local businesses.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today