Need for Hawke's Bay's Christmas Cheer grows

Christmas is coming, in the Hastings CBD. Photo / Warren Buckland

Volunteer Christmas Cheer appeal co-ordinator Hellene Overend doesn't have the "magic answer" to growing demand for yuletide help, but says a bit of cheer goes a long way.

With another appeal under way, she said demand in Napier had already hit the peak of last year, when some homes were added to the list because of the impact on some families of the November 9, 2020 Napier Flood.

It's already a near year-long process, which for the 2021 Christmas began with the ordering of over 500 cakes last March.

"It adds to the Christmas of those many families who will be getting packs this year," she said.

More than 500 households, which are homes to over 1000 children, are being helped and Overend says a particular target is to provide from the donations at least one "new" gift for each one of them.

Gifts, money, vouchers, and non-perishable food items are among donations being sought.

Hastings appeal co-ordinator Jo Reyngoud also said demand is increasing each year, with 550 packs to be prepared across the city from Havelock North to Flaxmere.

But the packs also need boosting in size because of the growing numbers of people per household, as families grow and accommodate relatives and friends in the burgeoning difficulties many are having in finding their own homes amid the housing crisis.

Already about $23,000 from grant funds has been spent on grocery items, and Reyngoud said: "It's all non-perishable, but we aim to provide them with a good breakfast, lunch and dinner."

It's expected making up the packs will take up to a week once the goods start arriving on December 13.

The disappearance of cheques from the monetary system has provided new challenges for public donations to the cheer funds, which date back to annual Christmas Cheer appeals started by Hawke's Bay newspapers more than 30 years ago.

Separate bank account numbers for Napier and Hastings are publicised to enable deposits of donations, which can also be made at the offices of Hawke's Bay Today in Napier and Hastings, and can be publicly acknowledged if donors wish.

Gift donations can also be delivered to Hawke's Bay Today offices, libraries and Napier City Council's service centre.

