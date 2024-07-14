Advertisement
Club rugby finals: Taradale triumphs with Maddison Trophy win after stellar campaign

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
A well-fought battle between Napier Old Boys Marist and Taradale saw the Maroon's clinch another Maddison Trophy victory on Saturday. Photo / Connull Lang

A muddy, hard-fought battle at Napier’s Tareha Reserve on Saturday ended Taradale’s impressive Maddison Trophy campaign on a high with a 13-point win over Napier Old Boys Marist.

The final scoreline of 28-15 capped off a stellar run for the club, having previously achieved 15 wins with at least four tries scored in each game. It’s the Maroon’s third cup title in four years.

Penalties seemed to be the name of the game when it came to Taradale’s Saturday success, with Trinity Spooner-Neera clinching seven himself, along with one conversion.

A 53-minute yellow card for Hunter Morrison in the second half had the potential to throw a spanner in the works and allowed Old Boys Marist to regain some momentum, but two penalties after from Spooner-Neera helped cement the Taradale victory.

Old Boys Marist player Josh McIntyre charges down a kick from Taradale's Trinity Spooner-Neera. Photo / Connull Lang
Two great tries from Kere Penitito and a conversion and penalty from coach Ellery Wilson gave Old Boys Marist a fighting chance and highlighted their position as season standouts.

“I’m really proud of the boys how we continued to fight back after Taradale kicked a lot of penalties,” Wilson said.

“I think we were probably the closest someone has pushed [Taradale] all year.”

He credited his forward pack, which “muscled up pretty well,” with Ricky Hayes and Kade Manuel-Green also noted for their standout performances.

It’s the tenth time Taradale has won a final in the modern era of the Maddison Trophy, following victories in 1993, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2021, and 2022.

They also beat rivals Napier Old Boys Marist 36-0 in the Nash Cup round in April and 52-24 in the Maddison Trophy round-robin stages last month.

Old Boys Marist player Te Kahika Thompson misses a tackle on Taradale Number 22 Cornelius Mienie. Photo / Connull Lang
In other finals results around Hawke’s Bay, Tapuae won the Lee Bros shield match 13-5 against Gisborne YMP, and Wairoa Athletic clinched the Lew Patterson Cup 23-22 against Nuhaka.

The Tapuae women were beaten by Gisborne YMP 19-12 in the women’s matches. In the First Division men’s grades, CHB Colliers managed to beat M.A.C Enviro 31-24.

In Division 2, Otane Country won against the Napier Old Boys Marist Premier Reserves, with the final scoreline sitting at 25-16.

McLean Park in Napier wasn’t ready for club finals rugby this weekend after a period of planned re-sowing, so games were held at other grounds across Hawke’s Bay.

