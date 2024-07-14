A well-fought battle between Napier Old Boys Marist and Taradale saw the Maroon's clinch another Maddison Trophy victory on Saturday. Photo / Connull Lang

A muddy, hard-fought battle at Napier’s Tareha Reserve on Saturday ended Taradale’s impressive Maddison Trophy campaign on a high with a 13-point win over Napier Old Boys Marist.

The final scoreline of 28-15 capped off a stellar run for the club, having previously achieved 15 wins with at least four tries scored in each game. It’s the Maroon’s third cup title in four years.

Penalties seemed to be the name of the game when it came to Taradale’s Saturday success, with Trinity Spooner-Neera clinching seven himself, along with one conversion.

A 53-minute yellow card for Hunter Morrison in the second half had the potential to throw a spanner in the works and allowed Old Boys Marist to regain some momentum, but two penalties after from Spooner-Neera helped cement the Taradale victory.