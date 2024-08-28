Having conceded an early penalty goal kicked by Canterbury first five-eighths James White, in a game notable for the classy ball-handling skills of both sides in the first half, the Magpies looked to be taking charge when they led 10-3 after 19 minutes after tries to right wing Freedom Vaha’akolo and second five-eighths Danny Toala.
First five-eighths Lincoln McClutchie, starting the game with 492 points for the Hawke’s Bay since his debut in 2018, was unable to land either of the two difficult conversions and Canterbury came back with a try to wing Isaac Hutchinson.
Successful penalty and conversion attempts by White had them leading 13-10 before McClutchie landed a penalty goal to level the scores two minutes from halftime.
Canterbury hit the lead again with a try to centre Kurtis MacDonald five minutes into the second half, and then the Magpies hit the lead at 20-18 five minutes later with a try to left wing Neria Fomai, converted by fullback Harry Godfrey.
Another White penalty gave the home side a short-lived 21-20 with 10 minutes to go, and the Bay sealed the game with replacement halfback Sam Wye’s try, converted by Godfrey.
While there were some scrappy parts in the second half, in a game in which the slightly heavier Hawke’s Bay forwards prided the once-rare achievement of dominating a Canterbury scrum, which included former Napier Boys’ High School prop Gus Brown, there were some great performances.
Halfback Ereatara Enari, in his first start of the NPC season was eye-catching, as was No 8 Hugh Renton in his second, and flanker Josh Gimblett.
McClutchie, while having to leave for another day the chance to become only the fourth player to score more than 500 points in 140 years of Magpies rugby, was still the general directing the backs.
Hooker Tyrone Thompson made a big impact off the bench in the second half, when Namibian international Le Roux Malan got his first start.
Hawke’s Bay 27 (Freedom Vaha’akolo, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai, Sam Wye tries; Lincoln McClutchie penalty; Harry Godfrey 2 conversions) Canterbury 21 (Isaac Hutchinson, Kurtis MacDonald tries; James White 3 penalties, conversion). Halftime: 13-13