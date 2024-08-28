Freedom Vahaakolo scored a try as Canterbury were rolled over by the Magpies in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

Freedom Vahaakolo scored a try as Canterbury were rolled over by the Magpies in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

Any thoughts that widespread Hawke’s Bay Magpies line-up changes was simply to give a few guys a rest in one of the toughest assignments of the year were dismissed in style in a 27-21 Bunnings Warehouse NPC win over Canterbury on Wednesday night.

Sandwiched between last Friday’s Ranfurly Shield defence win over Northland in Napier and the next NPC match against Manawatū in Palmerston North on Sunday, head coach Brock James had made nine starting 15 changes.

But he still produced a side able to go where only one other Magpies side had gone in the last 56 years – a victory over Canterbury in Christchurch.

It was also the third win against the red-and-blacks in the past four games, against a background of no other Hawke’s Bay triumphs in the clashes since 1982.

Scoring a four-tries bonus for the fourth time in four games in 2024, amid a lead change with almost every scoring movement, the Magpies shot to the top of the ladder to keep alive the dream of a first unbeaten season in the top division of the NPC and a home final in October.