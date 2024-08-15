Lincoln McClutchie preferred to start as Magpies ready for Southland challenge

Also added to the reserves are Maori All Blacks prop Pouri Rakete-Stones, returning in place of squad newcomer and former Whanganui and Heartland XV prop Hadlee Hay-Horton, who had a big debut off the bench on Sunday as a late replacement in the 23 for Lolani Faleiva.

Former New Zealand Under 20 player Hunter Morrison is in for Isaia Walker-Leawere, who was called into the All Blacks squad as injury cover during the week.

Southland, who opened with a morale-boosting 22-13 “Stag Day” win over Otago in Invercargill, has been seen as the Bay’s nemesis in NPC rugby, but it stems mainly from the 1994 Division 2 final which Southland won 20-18 in Invercargill, having home advantage as the reverse from the round-robin match which the Magpies won 43-10 in Napier.

While the New Zealand Rugby Union amended the rules so that playoffs home advantage would go to the higher-seed sides from the regular season, it was the result which sparked the thinking that led to Hawke’s Bay merging with Manawatu as the Central Vikings for NPC purposes, and for the Division 2 campaigns of 1997 and 1998.

Hawke’s Bay didn’t make it back to the top division until it was expanded to 14 teams in 2006, Southland winning four of the first five clashes in the new format, but in the 12 matches since 2011 the Bay have won nine and Southland have won two, but all-but took the Ranfurly Shield off Hawke’s Bay with a 20-20 draw in 2014.

Southland last won the Magpies-Stags match 16-10 in Invercargill in 2020, but the Magpies have dominated the last two, winning 69-24 in a shield defence in Napier in 2022 and 33-7 in Invercargill last year.

Hawke’s Bay and Southland have played four Ranfurly Shield matches, with the Bay winning defence in 1925, 1967 and 2022, and Southland successfully defending with a 9-6 win in Invercargill in 1930.

Saturday’s match will be part of a Magpies and Hawke’s Bay Tui women’s team double header, with the Tui opening their 2024 Farah Palmer Cup campaign against Counties Manukau Heat.

The Tui will be at McLean Park for the first time since beating Northland Kauri in a division two semi-final in September 2022.

The Tui opened last season with a home win against eventual champions Auckland Storm, and made the semi-finals, despite being beaten 63-26 by Counties Manukau in their last match before the playoffs.

The team is to be announced on Friday, but one who will be missing is prop Moomooga (Ona) Palu, who is now playing for Canterbury.

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies for the Ranfurly Shield defence and Bunnings NPC match against Southland Stags at McLean Park, Napier, on Saturday: Tim Farrell, Jacob Devery, Joel Hintz; Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons (captain); Frank Lochore, Sam Smith, Josh Kaifa; Folau Fakatava, Lincoln McClutchie; Ben O’Donnell, Danny Toala, Nick Grigg, Freedom Vaha’akolo; Matthew Protheroe. Reserves: Kianu Kereru-Symes, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Joe Apikotoa, Hunter Morrison, Cooper Flanders, Sam Wye, Harry Godfrey, Neria Fomai.