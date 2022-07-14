Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Canny view: The value in going off script

6 minutes to read
We wouldn't have one of the most famous lines in cinematic history - "Here's looking at you, kid" - had Humphrey Bogart not veered from the original "Here's good luck to you, kid" while filming. Photo / Supplied

We wouldn't have one of the most famous lines in cinematic history - "Here's looking at you, kid" - had Humphrey Bogart not veered from the original "Here's good luck to you, kid" while filming. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart

OPINION
No script is perfect on first draft. Even iconic films like Casablanca underwent several changes – it was originally a play called Everybody Comes to Rick's when Warner Bros purchased it in 1940.

We wouldn't

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.