Debutantes in the Hastings Municipal Building Assembly Hall in 1947. Photo / Supplied

As the Hastings Municipal Building refurbishing wraps up, the Hastings District Council invites the community back to the Assembly Hall dance floor.

The Last Dance, First Dance initiative is a nationwide search for people who danced in the Municipal Building Assembly Hall before it was closed eight years ago for updates.

By sharing your stories of dancing the night away, people will go in the draw to win a chance to be the first to dance in the refurbished ballroom.

On August 6, the Municipal Building at Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre is finally ready to welcome people back.

The historic Municipal Building ballroom while being restored and earthquake strengthened. Photo / Warren Buckland

Memories are set to come alive at a special reopening event where dancers from days gone by will get the chance to kick up their heels again for the First Dance.

HDC is looking for submissions from anyone who once danced on the original spring dance floor.

That can be wedding dances, school balls, rock'n'roll, ballet recitals, 21st birthdays, or any other occasions where you may have danced the night away.

Toitoi Kaiwhakahaere manager Megan Peacock-Coyle explained that all kinds of occasions have been held at the hall over the years, making the place so special to the Hastings community.

Now the Hastings Municipal Building Assembly Hall ballroom is complete, HDC is getting ready for the First Dance on August 6. Photo / Supplied

"We know our Hastings community is extremely passionate about the Muni," Peacock-Coyle said.

In 2014, the community was asked if it wanted to save the hall, HDC received over 3000 submissions supporting the strengthening and restoration.

"We are really looking forward to reopening the building for the general public and thought there would be no better way to mark the occasion than by teasing out people's special memories and moments they've had there over the years," Peacock-Coyle said.

Since inviting people to participate in Last Dance, First Dance, the council has had many "lovely" entries and memories.

The Toitoi Kaiwhakahaere manager said so far, "We've heard from a local couple who got engaged at the Assembly Hall 47 years ago, a lady who had her 21st birthday there 68 years ago, and plenty of people who recall going to dances on a Friday night through the 60s and 70s".

The Last Dance, First Dance winners will receive tickets to opening-weekend festivities including the Cocktail Party, where they will dance the night away alongside other partygoers and VIP guests including Dancing with the Stars coach and choreographer Nerida Cortese.

You can shear your story and enter the Last Dance, First Dance competition at: https://www.toitoivenues.co.nz/whats-on/municipal-building-grand-opening/enter-last-dance-first-dance/