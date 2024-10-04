Residents are worried about the rising floodwaters and the wake caused by passing cars. Video / George Heard

Napier appears to be steamrolling the way to another Ross Shield Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools rugby tournament title.

The team has had three big-wins passing the halfway stage of the five-day competition that ends in Waipukurau on Saturday.

Unbeaten team Napier under way in their Friday afternoon game against Hastings East at the Ross Shield Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools Rugby Tournament in Waipukurau. Photo / Rachel Wise

A boys tournament for more than 80 of its 122 years, played among six district representative teams stemming from the sub-unions network of the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union, it has been dominated by Napier for the past two years.

Going for three in a row, they beat Wairoa 80-0 on Tuesday, Dannevirke 48-0 on Wednesday and 2024 hosts Central Hawke’s Bay 50-7 on Thursday.