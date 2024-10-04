Napier appears to be steamrolling the way to another Ross Shield Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools rugby tournament title.
The team has had three big-wins passing the halfway stage of the five-day competition that ends in Waipukurau on Saturday.
A boys tournament for more than 80 of its 122 years, played among six district representative teams stemming from the sub-unions network of the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union, it has been dominated by Napier for the past two years.
Going for three in a row, they beat Wairoa 80-0 on Tuesday, Dannevirke 48-0 on Wednesday and 2024 hosts Central Hawke’s Bay 50-7 on Thursday.