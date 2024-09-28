Crackdown on teacher-only days labelled a "kick in the guts", prescription rates for puberty blockers under scrutiny and excitement grows for F1 as Kiwi Liam Lawson joins the grid.

Waipukurau gets its chance to throw a smaller-town spotlight on the Ross Shield Hawke’s Bay primary schools rugby tournament when it starts on Tuesday.

The Napier team in the moment of triumph after winning the Ross Shield tournament in Napier last year. In Waipukurau, Napier will start their campaign to try to win the 122-year-old trophy for a third year in row. Photo / Paul Taylor

Back in town for the first time since 2018, when the trophy was shared by Napier and Hastings West, the tournament will open with a parade of the six representative teams through the main street of the Waipukurau. It starts from the Tavistock Hotel corner at 10am, with a formal opening and return of the trophies by 2023 winners at the Green Patch, ahead of the first matches later in the day.

The tournament dates back to 1902 and was, for most of the time, contested by primary school teams representing Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union sub-unions Wairoa, Napier, Hastings, Central Hawke’s Bay, Dannevirke and Taupō. However, after Taupō joined King Country in 1988, the number of six teams was retained by repositioning Hastings as Hastings West and Hastings East.

Teams play a game each day for five days, with the competition decided on the round-robin play, with playoffs or final.