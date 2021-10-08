Ross Shield: Hastings East 2021 champions after big win in final game

Kaea Wharemate runs in his fifth try for Hastings East against Wairoa as Easts secured the Ross Shield. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kaea Wharemate runs in his fifth try for Hastings East against Wairoa as Easts secured the Ross Shield. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings East secured the 2021 Ross Shield in style with a 74-5 win over Wairoa at Elwood Park in Hastings on Friday.

Undefeated going into the last round of games, all East had to do was take care of business to secure the title outright.

There was no sign of complacency as they ran out to a 34-5 halftime lead and kept the hammer down after the break.

The Taupō Trophy for outstanding player of the tournament went to East first five William Lovett.

East's win snapped a streak of three straight Ross Shield triumphs by their city rivals Hastings West, who had to settle for third place after a 31-12 loss to Napier on Friday.

In the early game Dannevirke held on for a 15-12 over Central Hawke's Bay to claim the Life Members' Salver Trophy as the best country team and a fourth place finish overall.

They carried a 12-0 lead into halftime and withstood two tries to Central in the final 10 minutes, with Fergus Prouting earning player of the game honours.

Central in the final 10 minutes, with Fergus Prouting earning player of the game honours.

Provincial primary schools rugby chairman Mark Gifkins said it was a tournament of two halves with the changes to Covid alert level two rules allowing spectators to attend from Wednesday afternoon onwards provided they maintained social distancing of one metre.

"They just came out of the woodwork," Gifkins said, adding that there has been great feedback around the broadcasting of the tournament through the Sideline app.

Related articles Maraenui, Flaxmere lowest vaccination rate in Hawke's Bay 8 Oct, 2021 12:16 AM Quick Read

"[Friday] she was just packed out, we had them everywhere," he said.

Gifkins said it was huge for the players to be able to have the tournament at all after it was cancelled in 2020.

"Within the restraints and the protocols we were able to run an exceptionally successful tournament which was extremely appreciated by the players, the parents, the coaches and all those involved."

The Jarrod Cunningham Trophy was awarded to the most outstanding female player of the tournament; Mary Pailate of Hastings West.

Central Hawke's Bay won the Ron Pearce Trophy for sportsmanship and behaviour on and off the field.

Final points:

Hastings East 10pts, Napier 8, Hastings West 6, Dannevirke 4, Central HB 2, Wairoa 0.