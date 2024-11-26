Best of Hawke’s Bay and East Coast civil construction celebrated

A crowd of more than 200 attended the awards dinner at Toitoi Events Centre in Hastings.

A critical wastewater project, a new floodgate and a female excavator operator — dubbed one of New Zealand’s best — were among the winners at the Civil Contractors NZ Hawke’s Bay East Coast Awards.

A crowd of more than 200 attended the awards dinner at Toitoi Events Centre in Hastings on Friday to see off the year with a celebration of the best in civil infrastructure.

CCNZ Hawke’s Bay East Coast chairman Bart Mulder said this year marked the awards’ 30th anniversary and was particularly special given the “hard yards” contractors had put in to restore, rebuild and move the region forward in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Gisborne company Currie Construction picked up the Supreme Award for its work on Mahunga Stream Floodgate — a project that aims to protect communities by stopping Waipaoa River floodwaters flowing up the Mahunga Stream during heavy rain.

TW Civil & Infrastructure won the award for projects valued at more than $3 million for its work building 1.6km of pipeline through suburban Hastings streets as part of the Eastern Interceptor Project.