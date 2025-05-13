The stop/go roadworks sign in te reo Māori on Matapiro Rd, Hawke's Bay. Photo / Jack Riddell
A stop-go roadworks sign written in te reo Māori in Hawke’s Bay has been removed from a worksite while company bosses determine if it is legal to use it.
William Chambers was driving along Matapiro Rd off the Napier-Taihape Rd on Friday, May 9, when he came across road works.
Instead of the typical two-sided sign, with “GO” in white writing with a green background on one side and “STOP” with a red background on the other, Chambers saw a sign that read “TAIHOA” with a red background and “HAERE” with a green background.
This frustrated Chambers, as it was his view that the Prime Minister and Government had given a commitment to stop the use of te reo in signage around roads.
“And yet, now they’re blatantly not even bothering to include English above or below it,” he said.
Chambers said the Oxford Dictionary also had an interpretation of taihoa as meaning “to proceed carefully”.
He said the word shouldn’t be used as a replacement for the word “stop” and argued the sign was illegal and unsafe.
Chambers said most countries, whether they spoke English or not, used the word “stop” as it was internationally known.
“If a foreign tourist goes past that sign and has an accident, then the Government should be held liable,” he said.
The roadworks contract on Matapiro Rd is being carried out by Tūpore Infrastructure.
When Hawke’s Bay Today visited the Matapiro Rd roadworks on Tuesday afternoon the te reo taihoa-haere sign was in use.
A spokesman from the company said the sign in question was left by a sub-contractor and inadvertently utilised by their on-site team.
“We are unsure of the legal compliance standing of these signs and as such, once we were made aware of the signage, we have replaced them with traditional stop-go signage,” the spokesman said late on Tuesday afternoon.
The spokesman said no Government agency had been in touch with the company about the use of the te reo sign.
The company does not have any other te reo-only signage in its inventory.
Tūpore would “certainly consider this in the future if they were approved for use”, the spokesman said.
