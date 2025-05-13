In May 2023, then Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon said he was “not opposed per se” to bilingual road signs, but said at the time the priority should be given to fixing potholes, after his then transport spokesman Simeon Brown questioned the logic of bilingual signs.

According to Te Aka Māori Dictionary, taihoa is an interjection which can mean: wait, wait a second, later, don’t ... yet.

Haere as a verb means to go, depart, travel, walk and continue.

Chambers said the Oxford Dictionary also had an interpretation of taihoa as meaning “to proceed carefully”.

He said the word shouldn’t be used as a replacement for the word “stop” and argued the sign was illegal and unsafe.

Chambers said most countries, whether they spoke English or not, used the word “stop” as it was internationally known.

“If a foreign tourist goes past that sign and has an accident, then the Government should be held liable,” he said.

The stop/go sign in te reo Māori at roadworks on Matapiro Rd, Hawke's Bay.

The roadworks contract on Matapiro Rd is being carried out by Tūpore Infrastructure.

When Hawke’s Bay Today visited the Matapiro Rd roadworks on Tuesday afternoon the te reo taihoa-haere sign was in use.

A spokesman from the company said the sign in question was left by a sub-contractor and inadvertently utilised by their on-site team.

“We are unsure of the legal compliance standing of these signs and as such, once we were made aware of the signage, we have replaced them with traditional stop-go signage,” the spokesman said late on Tuesday afternoon.

The spokesman said no Government agency had been in touch with the company about the use of the te reo sign.

The company does not have any other te reo-only signage in its inventory.

Tūpore would “certainly consider this in the future if they were approved for use”, the spokesman said.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.