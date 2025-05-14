No employees were harmed during these incidents, but they were understandably shaken, police said.

Police have arrested two people following reports of two robberies of commercial premises in Napier and Hastings early on Wednesday night.

A police spokesperson said the first was about 5.10pm in Durham Ave, in the Napier shopping centre suburb of Tamatea, and the second “a short time later”, on Maraekakaho Rd, Camberley.

Hawke’s Bay Today has been told the premises were bottle stores.

In Tamatea, offenders took “a number of items” before fleeing the area, and soon afterwards, police were called to the Hastings premises.

The spokesperson said in Hastings, offenders threatened an employee with a weapon, “not a firearm”, and also took items and fled the scene.