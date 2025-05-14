For many working mums, life is a “juggling act” between balancing a career and home life, and fitting in after-school activities with kids, time becomes even more precious.
No one knows this better than four Dannevirke healthcare professionals who decided it was time to reclaim time with their familiesand boost healthcare opportunities in Tararua at the same time.
Doctor Laura Andrews, community nurse prescribers Sarah Henman and Kelsey Brown and practice manager Tania Last say they are on the verge of seeing that happen with their practice – Dannevirke Family Health – due to open at the end of the month.
A community open day will be held at the practice at 40 Denmark St on May 24 from 10am to 3pm, and the facility will officially open to the public on May 26.
Andrews said health care was a busy profession to be a part of, and the women recognised the need to better their situation.
“We have a little bit less flexibility because when you have patients booked in, you can’t just take the afternoon off to go to sports events.”
She said they were excited to arrange their days to attend after-school activities, and had even created space at the practice for their kids to hang out when needed.
“We wanted to set up a practice that is very family-focused for ourselves, to get a good work-life balance, but also be focused on the families within our community.”
Their practice will offer a variety of services, which include general practice, women’s and men’s health, sexual health, minor surgeries, scripts and referrals, and driver’s licence medicals, as well as immunisations and long-term chronic health management.
“We also have acute management for on the day when people become unwell, and injuries, we will be able to manage that as well.”
Andrews said the state of health care in Dannevirke and wider Tararua was similar to the rest of the country.
“We haven’t got enough general practitioners, doctors ... the number of people in New Zealand is increasing.”