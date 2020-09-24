

Hawke's Bay organic apple grower Bostock New Zealand has treated more than 60 of its overseas workers to a trip to Mount Ruapehu to see snow for the first time.

The trip, for foreign workers currently away from their families due to Covid-19 restrictions, took a few months to plan.

Bostock Seasonal Labour Manager Ali Lawn said the company invested about $10,000 in the trip with money from its Fair Trade Fund, taking more than 60 RSE workers to the Whakapapa ski field where they were treated to a trip on Sky Waka Gondola.

Bostock is Fair Trade certified which is a fair trade and social responsibility certification programme.

It receives funds from the sale of organic apples overseas which are used to fund socially responsible projects which benefit workers, local communities, and the environment

"None of our RSE Workers have been to the snow before so it was a real treat to share this truly New Zealand experience with them," Lawn said.

"They enjoyed just seeing and touching the snow. It was so awesome to see the big smiles on their faces."

Salvin Webo, from the Solomon Islands, said he had only ever seen snow on TV or in magazines, so he got quite emotional when he experienced it for the first time.

"I'm so grateful to be able to explore the beautiful areas of New Zealand that we don't usually see," Webo said.

"My family back home just loved seeing the photos and videos as they have never seen snow before either."

Wallace Sile, from Samoa, got quite a "buzz" from the experience.

"It was a once in a lifetime trip. I'm really buzzing from the experience and just love sharing it with my family back home."

Bostock New Zealand's RSE team were accompanied by their Pastoral Care Managers and a photographer who spent the day taking photos and video for them to send to their families.

"The whole trip has taken quite a lot of organising but was well worth it to see the reaction on everyone's faces," Lawn said.

"Some of the team got quite emotional as they found the beauty of the mountain quite overwhelming."

Bostock New Zealand's RSE workers usually return to their home countries from May to November but Covid and border restrictions have meant that many have had to stay in New Zealand.

The company has worked closely with other employers around the country to ensure they have had employment, accommodation and travel throughout the off season.

"We understand that this is a tough time and its difficult to be away from their families, so we have tried to create new experiences for our RSE workers that they wouldn't ordinarily have," Lawn said.

This also includes free weekly English classes to help upskill.

Lawn said the horticulture industry relied heavily on RSE workers and this season would be no different with the industry facing one of the biggest labour shortages in history.

"We value our RSE workers and think trips like this are so important to show how much we care," she said.

"We are constantly making a significant investment into the long-term sustainability of the RSE scheme.

"This is a fantastic programme which allows us to harvest our crops on time and create full-time jobs for New Zealanders. It's the best form of aid that we can give."

The company is a big employer in Hawke's Bay with up to 800 staff in the peak season.

It works closely with Government and local Iwi to provide essential training programmes to get people into full-time employment.