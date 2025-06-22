David Maia was one of them, beaming throughout the entire workout.

“I enjoy it,” he said, still smiling after the session.

David Maia smiles through the entire adaptive sit class, one of the most popular sessions offered by the charity. Photo / Rafaella Melo

In the same room, May Lauvao was still buzzing after her first triathlon, which she joined earlier this year through the programme.

“It’s good. I have fun here,” she says.

Founder Leana Becker told Hawke’s Bay Today the classes are koha-based and aim to support people physically and socially.

“They decide how much they would like to pay per month. If they can’t, it’s fine, we never turn people away because of it,” she says.

Classes are designed for all levels and include sensory dance, seated fitness, Tai Chi, aqua, blind or low vision sessions, kids and more.

Participants range in age from 5 to over 90.

The project is funded by sponsors including Lotteries, ECCT, the Lions, and Sport Hawke’s Bay’s Tu Manawa fund.

“They make our kaupapa possible without having the barrier of cost,” Becker says.

Adaptive works with over 20 regional organisations and is moving into a new space at the Weston Sports Building in July, bringing all classes under one roof for the first time.

With three trainers leading the sessions, Becker says the team is now looking at ways to expand — both within the region and, eventually, nationwide.

“Demand is huge, but we’re really focused on keeping the quality high,” she says.

Adaptive Whakauru Tahi founder Leana Becker. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Instructor Natalie Spraggon, who runs eight of the weekly classes, said she didn’t expect to see such demand when she first started.

“I think what surprised me most is how effective just one hour can be, not only physically, but the social aspect is half of it.”

Spraggon said her goal is always to help people feel successful and included.

“In the respect of their abilities, I just adapt the classes, so everyone’s able to achieve something out of it.”

Instructor Natalie Spraggon spearheads eight fitness classes with Adaptive Whakauru Tahi weekly. Photo / Paul Taylor

The next step, Becker says, is to find a way to take the programme further.

“We could go to South Auckland, Tauranga and Wellington tomorrow. We have everything we need lined up. But as soon as you say, ‘outside of Hawke’s Bay’, funding gets almost non-existent.”

Still, she remains hopeful that the model can be replicated.

“If it’s this big in Hawke’s Bay, what would it be elsewhere? Even if somebody else came and said, ‘hey, I want to do this’, I’d say ‘take it’. It’s not mine, it is to be shared.”