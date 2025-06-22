A Hawke’s Bay fitness programme for people with disabilities has been named a finalist in the 2025 New Zealand Sport and Recreation Awards for the second year in a row.
Adaptive Whakauru Tahi began as a small community class with only six participants and now supportsnearly 200 people every week through 22 inclusive sessions across the Bay — with waiting lists for most classes.
The group is the only Hawke’s Bay-based finalist in this year’s awards, recognised in the Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion category alongside Paralympics New Zealand and Buttabean Motivation.
At the adaptive sit class, one of the charity’s most popular sessions with up to 40 participants, smiles and encouragement fill the room as people of all abilities work through their routines.