Elvis’ Burning Love blares over the speakers as community class trainer Natalie Spraggon helps the group burn calories with circuit training.

“They self-manage, and I just jump in and help,” she tells Hawke’s Bay Today.

No one is excluded, and the circuit seems no different to one you’d see at any old gym across New Zealand.

“We try to be as inclusive as we can. There are social benefits as well as routine and fitness aspects.”

The ultimate goal is to give those with disabilities the same fitness opportunities and experiences as those without in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Gym owner turned-founder Leana Becker said she’d seen a definitive need for this in Hawke’s Bay.

“It’s a passion project of mine,” she said of Adaptive Whakauru Tahi.

“I identified a need within the Hawke’s Bay community for more inclusive movement opportunities for people with disabilities. I know how movement increases quality of life in so many different ways.”

Instructor Natalie Spraggon spearheads a variety of inclusive fitness classes with Adaptive Whakauru Tahi weekly. Photo / Paul Taylor

Becker used to own a gym and had a young client who had Down Syndrome who would often come to train.

“We took her to a kid’s Crossfit competition, and that sparked everything because, speaking to her parents, we figured they want her to have the same opportunities other kids can have but often can’t because of her disability.

“As a person from the non-disabled community, we have many different options and many different price points, but for someone with a disability, it’s not that simple.”

Wanting to do more, Becker ran a pilot programme in 2022 with one trainer and six clients. Now, they run 23 sessions, with over 130 people through the door each week.

She believes that an increased need for these types of services has been attributed to the significant growth.

“The sessions we do are all different. We have sensory dance, we have functional, we have seated, there are many different options, and we’re not fixed in one place. Where they can’t actually come to a class, we come to them.”

Being a registered charity, Adaptive Whakauru Tahi relies on funding to continue providing services.

We’re lucky to have huge backing from lotteries this year and Tū Manawa sport Hawke’s Bay, who continue to back us,” Becker said.

“Hastings District Council and Trust House Foundation also contribute as well.”

Kylie Dellow takes part in an Adaptive Whakauru Tahi fitness class at Complex Forme in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Not only has the organisation increased in numbers, but it’s also being recognised on a national scale.

They were put up for an award for Sports NZ and were finalists in the Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion category against NZ Rugby and Whanake o te Kōpara (which were the winners on the day).

“It was absolutely incredible, especially being up against all these big national organisations,” Becker said.

But it’s seeing those smiles and achievements that really makes her and her team proud.

“It’s rewarding seeing people with disabilities thrive in a community setting that is not designed specifically for them. The flow-on effect is incredible.”

