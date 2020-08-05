Dannevirke Host Lions found time on June 24 to fit its change of officers into its busy programme holding the first full meeting of the club since March in the Fountain Theatre.

It was a thoroughly enjoyable night, club members and partners were delighted to meet up again after lockdown to enjoy fellowship and a delicious pot-luck dinner.

The main focus was the change of officers as this was the month for most service clubs to end their year.

Dannevirke Host Lions was privileged to call on one of its own members, Murray Pringle who now is District Governor of 202M stretching from Gisborne to Wellington, to carry out the induction.

Advertisement

He inducted a new leadership team, with John Forbes, the club's youngest president in decades, being chosen less than a week before to step into outgoing president Mike Brock's shoes. President-elect Andrew Thompson had to withdraw at the 11th hour due to illness.

Dannevirke Host Lions band The Mane Men entertain.

Two members were inducted to fulfil the role of secretary vacated by Lindy Thompson after many years of dedicated service. They are Susan Lyford and David Schoeman. Sherynn Harold resumes the treasurer's role vacated by John Forbes.

The club has had a busy time since resuming after lockdown. It organised and delivered Easter buns to the elderly on June 3 since it could not during Easter. It was very busy getting its record-breaking book sale up and ready for July 22-26 in the Dannevirke Town Hall and it had a team out marshalling for the Targa Rally on July 5 and it collected for the Alzheimers Society July 24.

Ahead lies a senior citizen's singalong on August 23, and its small holders auction may yet happen later in the year.