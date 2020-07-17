

Former All Blacks rugby star Israel Dagg is hosting a Matariki livestream after learning about the importance of the stars to Māori at Ātea a Rangi in Hawke's Bay.

Dagg will be joined by astronomy and cultural experts who will talk about the story, myths, legends and importance of Matariki and observe the final star in the Matariki cluster, Hiwa-i-te-rangi.

Dr Rangi Mātāmua, a Māori Astronomy and Matariki academic who will co-host the livestream, said Hiwa-i-te-rangi "holds our dreams, wishes and hopes for a prosperous year".

In preparation for the livestream he spent this week in Hawke's Bay, learning about the importance of the stars to Māori from Piripi Smith at Ātea a Rangi, Waitangi Regional Park.

Advertisement

"We are talking about cycles with Matariki – it's the end of one cycle, the end of one year. We look back at what happened during that year, those that passed away. Then we look forward, to the next cycle of the sun," Smith said.

"For us it gives us a chance for our community to get together.

"Matariki is of significance to Aotearoa because it symbolises a new year and a new start. It's all about spending time with my family and connecting," Dagg said.

Smith said Ātea a Rangi is "really rich in history for us from Ngāti Kahungunu and from the Tākitimu waka".

The livestream is hosted by Tourism New Zealand and will be broadcast on the 100% Pure New Zealand's Facebook page on July 21 at 5.30am.