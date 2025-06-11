Rodden said it’s something that costs the users more than their usual grounds.

However, club president Kate Maxwell said cost issues have been resolved with sponsorship from Tremains Real Estate.

Maxwell said the June 20 event would feature youth, masters, men’s premier and women’s first division teams.

“We’re proud to be delivering it as a celebration of the football community in Hawke’s Bay,” she said.

“It’s a grassroots-driven day that has come together quickly, with strong support from council, multiple clubs, local businesses, and Central Football.”

The New Zealand Football Association is also expecting to be represented among the crowd.

Rodden said with growing support for football in New Zealand, and the presence of Wellington Phoenix (men and women’s sides) and Auckland FC in the transtasman professional league, there were increasing opportunities for bigger matches at McLean Park.

Apart from the football day and the Hawke’s Bay club rugby finals on July 11-12, the only events currently booked for the park this year are the Hawke’s Bay Magpies five home NPC rugby matches, starting in August.

The council is awaiting release of international cricket schedules for the summer.

Local football was possibly the first sport played on the park, in 1910.

However, the last time a Hawke’s Bay football side played there was when Napier City Rovers beat Christchurch Rangers 6-0 in 1993 in the first of three consecutive Chatham Cup national knockout finals on the ground.

There has since been other football at McLean Park in the form of seven matches in the Fifa 1999 Under-17 men’s World Cup tournament, a men’s A-League match between Wellington Phoenix and Newcastle Jets in 2013, and a Football Ferns friendly against Vietnam before the Women’s World Cup tournament in New Zealand in 2023.

In March, the Hawke’s Bay cricket Twenty20 finals were played on the park, as they were in 2024.