Six new e-bike charging stations are set to be built along the Hawke's Bay Trails. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Government has announced it is funding e-bike charging stations at several locations along the Hawke’s Bay Trails, saying it will boost economic growth in the region.

Six e-bike charging stations are set to be built along the Hawke’s Bay Trails, with two in Napier outside the iSite and National Aquarium, three in Havelock North, at Black Barn Bistro, Arataki Honey, and at the town’s iSite, plus one outside the Hastings Library.

Installation of the charging stations will start in September and is planned to be completed by November.

Funding of $478,750 has been earmarked to build the six charging stations across the Hawke’s Bay Trails and four along the Remutaka Cycle Trail near Wellington from the $3 million Electrifying the Great Rides fund launched in August 2024.

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Louise Upston said the fund aimed to make New Zealand cycle trails more accessible and appealing to both international tourists and Kiwis looking to explore more of their backyard.