A 57-year-old man faces a serious violence charge after an alleged assault at an address in Hastings on Friday.

Police said they were called about 4.15pm to Murdoch Rd, Raureka, from where a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Inquiries led to the arrest of a man taken into custody at the scene. He appeared before a Justice of the Peace in Hastings District Court charged with injuring with intent to injure and was remanded without plea to appear again on July 28.

The condition of the injured man was not available on Sunday.