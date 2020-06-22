Dumping of frozen fish, regardless of its origin, is not okay and is an abuse on the region's waterways, says Napier City Council manager of environmental solutions.

On Friday the council posted a stern Facebook message after a person was spotted dumping more than 60kgs of frozen fish at the Purimu waterway beside the Expressway.

"Why would our Environmental Solutions Team want to pull more than 60kg of frozen fish out of the Purimu waterway," the post stated.

"That's because they realise the impact of rotting material in the waterways leading to the estuary.

"It's because the driver of a 1993 Mitsubishi Delica 4wd van decided they were above us all, and they could dump their waste in Te Whanganui-a-Orotū.

"If you have any information on who was driving this van and purposefully dumped their fish carcasses in the Purimu waterway beside the Expressway at 3.34pm, June 17, both Napier City Council and Hawke's Bay Regional Council would like to have a word."

Cameron Burton, NCC manager of environmental solutions said any form of dumping was putting additional contaminant loadings into the waters flowing to the Ahuriri Estuary.

"Within six minutes of being called, Environmental Solutions staff were on the scene and HB Regional Council officers attended at our request. We removed the waste and are following up on the identity of the [driver of the] offending vehicle," Burton said.

The culprit's van, and council staff cleaning the waterways. Photo / Supplied

"Anything that rots is bad because it draws the oxygen levels out, adds bacteria and can also bring in rodents.

"Regardless of whether they came from the ocean or not to start with, this is not a valid reason to dump waste of any kind in our waterways.

"This is exactly the reason for our renewal of the stormwater bylaw this year, and why we began the stormwater education campaign with the HB Regional Council last year – 'what goes on the ground goes to the sea'."

Burton said the council would try to enhance the photo of the van leaving the scene to try to identify the owner to request further information.

"Someone caught dumping could face penalties of up to $20,000 under the Local Government Act, $300,000 under the Resource Management Act plus a maximum of two years in prison."

If you see anyone abusing Napier's waterways by dumping things they shouldn't, the Environmental Solutions Team will respond immediately. Call us on 0800 4 NAPIER.