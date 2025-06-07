The New Zealand women's Black Sticks, with four Hawke's Bay players, winners of the Nations Cup in March and now off for five matches in the US. Photo / Hockey NZ

Four players who have played hockey for Hawke’s Bay have retained their places in the New Zealand women’s Black Sticks squad for a five-match series in the US next month.

They include captain and Manawatu-raised Olivia Shannon, who was a student at Iona College, Havelock North, from 2013 to 2018, and who has played 88 games for the national side.

Her games include the Tokyo Olympic Games and, after missing qualifying for the Olympics in Paris, the bounce-back performance in winning the women’s Nations Cup tournament in Chile in March.

Also retained from that squad for the July 3-11 tour are Emma Findlay (15 matches) and the Cotter sisters Hannah (20 matches) and Kaitlin (37 matches), all from Hawke’s Bay.

The quartet now form a backbone of the 20-player squad as they prepare for the Oceania Cup in Darwin in September, including a clash with Australia that will decide direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup tournament.