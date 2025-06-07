Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay sporting talent on show for international tournaments

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

The New Zealand women's Black Sticks, with four Hawke's Bay players, winners of the Nations Cup in March and now off for five matches in the US. Photo / Hockey NZ

The New Zealand women's Black Sticks, with four Hawke's Bay players, winners of the Nations Cup in March and now off for five matches in the US. Photo / Hockey NZ

Four players who have played hockey for Hawke’s Bay have retained their places in the New Zealand women’s Black Sticks squad for a five-match series in the US next month.

They include captain and Manawatu-raised Olivia Shannon, who was a student at Iona College, Havelock North, from 2013 to 2018,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today