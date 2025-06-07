Shannon first captained the Black Sticks in two 2-1 losses to Australia in April 2023, the closest New Zealand has come to beating Australia in women’s hockey in the last decade.
The selections are the latest in the naming of Hawke’s Bay sports talent in national sides for tournaments and events overseas, including four in the Black Sticks men’s squad to defend the men’s Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur starting on June 15.
They are Olympic Games representatives Dom Dixon and Sean Findlay, and previously also acclaimed national representatives Dylan Thomas, Sam Hiha and Jonty Elmes, whose promise at the upper levels was showcased when New Zealand won the cup in Poland last year.
The Nations Cup tournaments are for teams ranked 9-16 in the world.
Elmes’ brother, Luke, and Oscar Nation are in a men’s A squad for the July 24-August 1 Hulunbuir (Moqi) International Field Hockey Invitational Trophy in China.
At least three other players are off to world championships, including teenage basketballers Jackson Ball and Kahu Treacher, in the Junior Tall Blacks squad for the Fiba Junior World Cup in Switzerland from June 28 to July 6.
Will Cole, from Wairarapa but having joined the Havelock North club last year, is in the New Zealand side for the 12-team Under 20 Rugby World Cup in Italy on June 29-July 19, having helped the side to win the four-nations Rugby Championship Under 20 title in South Africa last month.
