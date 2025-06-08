They had been targeting a third win in a row in the annual early-June match, but scored all their points in the first 15 minutes.

With tries to halfback Harry Bain, taking a quick tap penalty to dive over in the seventh minute, and No 8 Carter Pirie, grabbing the opportunity as Hastings spilled the ball clearing from a ruck on defence to score in the 14th – along with a penalty goal and two conversions to fullback Will Lovatt – Napier’s 17-0 seemed a sound platform for a big victory of their own.

But, with the bigger forwards, Hastings turned the match dramatically, and took an 18-17 lead just on halftime as first five-eighths Tana Faumuina kicked his second penalty goal in five minutes, following tries to flanker Vincent Kite (converted) and inspirational captain and hooker JJ Lilo-Iosefo.

Hastings extended the lead just four minutes into the second half with a try to right wing Raef Robinson, and a second to Lilo-Iosefo just five minutes later, before a scoreless next 25 minutes until prop Nehemiaha Lauvoa scored on fulltime.

By the end of the first half, Hastings were dominating in all aspects, and forcing errors among the home team, including a yellow card which was followed immediately by Lilo-Iosefo’s second try.

It was Hastings’ second win in three games, keeping alive their hopes of a place in the final, and at home next Saturday against Gisborne BHS.

Napier, winless after two games, will have to improve to beat defending champions Tauranga Boys’ College next Saturday.

Tauranga beat New Plymouth BHS 40-19 in New Plymouth on Saturday, and Palmerston North BHS also remained unbeaten with a 21-19 home win over Hamilton BHS.

The second fifteens’ match in Napier on Saturday ended in a 22-22 draw.

The games are a feature of the Super 8 annual sporting and cultural programme among eight boys’ schools from Hamilton to Palmerston North.

In the 10-team Central North Island competition, St John’s College Hastings were beaten 57-5 in Hastings, and next Saturday play defending champions St John’s Hamilton, in Hamilton.

Unbeaten Lindisfarne College, of Hastings, have a busy week against Whanganui Collegiate in Whanganui on Wednesday and at home against Feilding High School on Saturday.

