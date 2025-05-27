It hasn’t been such a good start for fellow Hastings school St John’s College, beaten 86-3 by defending champions, co-educational rugby giants and 2025 national First XV championship semifinalists Fielding High School on May 17, and then 50-12 by 2024 beaten finalists Whanganui Collegiate on Saturday.
The derby between the two Hastings schools will be played at Lindisfarne on Thursday.
Hastings Boys’ High School opened their Super 8 campaign by scoring the last 14 points to notch a 24-15 win over New Plymouth BHS in New Plymouth on Saturday.
Left wing John Lameko scored the first try for Hastings, who with a conversion and penalty goal to first five-eighths and second-year member Tana Faumuina, led 10-8 at halftime.
Faumuina added a try and two conversions in the second half as Hastings, coached by former Hurricanes Super Rugby and Hawke’s Bay Magpies NPC players Karl Lowe and Jason Shoemark, bounced back from being down 15-10 about 11 minutes after the break, the last try going to Tama Edwards-Butler at right wing off the subs’ bench.
New Plymouth won the Second XVs’ match 40-33, the Under-15 match 20-19 and the Under-14 match 49-14.
Hastings has a home match against Palmerston North BHS on Friday, when Napier BHS start their Super 8 campaign away against Gisborne BHS, who were beaten 51-7 by PNBHS in Gisborne on Saturday.
Last week Napier had a 97-7 schools exchange win in Wellington over Scots College, with new NBHS coach Willie Tran acknowledging Scots is in a rebuilding phase. Scots won their opening game in the Wellington competition at the weekend.
The big Napier and Hastings First XVs Super 8 match will be played in Napier on June 7, with Hastings out to avenge Napier’s narrow win last year.
