Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Lindisfarne College start Central North Island rugby competition with three straight wins

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Lindisfarne College first five-eighths Waiariki Hunia heads for the line to score one of his side's nine tries in a 61-19 win over defending CNI schools rugby champions St John's College Hamilton in Hastings on Saturday. Photo / Bronwyn Swanson

Lindisfarne College first five-eighths Waiariki Hunia heads for the line to score one of his side's nine tries in a 61-19 win over defending CNI schools rugby champions St John's College Hamilton in Hastings on Saturday. Photo / Bronwyn Swanson

Lindisfarne College has beaten defending Central North Island (CNI) schools rugby champions St John’s College Hamilton by 42 points in maintaining an unbeaten record after three games in the 2025 competition.

The 61-19 win on Saturday came in Lindisfarne’s first home game in the championship it won in the inaugural

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today