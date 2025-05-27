Lindisfarne College first five-eighths Waiariki Hunia heads for the line to score one of his side's nine tries in a 61-19 win over defending CNI schools rugby champions St John's College Hamilton in Hastings on Saturday. Photo / Bronwyn Swanson

Lindisfarne College has beaten defending Central North Island (CNI) schools rugby champions St John’s College Hamilton by 42 points in maintaining an unbeaten record after three games in the 2025 competition.

The 61-19 win on Saturday came in Lindisfarne’s first home game in the championship it won in the inaugural season in 2012, playing for a trophy presented by former student and All Blacks captain Taine Randell.

With fullback Noah Rogers scoring one try and landing all but one of nine conversions, it was an extension of the school’s big start after finishing third last year.

The promise was shown in a pre-season that included a 98-19 win over regular top-four school Scots College of Wellington and continued into the competition, starting with away wins 19-10 over St Paul’s Collegiate in Hamilton and 28-26 over Wesley College in Pukekohe.

But the real class came at the Pakowhai Rd school on Saturday as the reds, coached by former Bay of Plenty Steamers coach Andre Bell, former Hurricanes and Magpies midfield back Andrew Horrell and Lindisfarne old boy and former French Pro 14 prop Laurent Simutoga, dominated from the start and led 33-5 at halftime.