Parliament handed down an unprecedented punishment for Te Pāti Māori MPs who performed a haka in protest against the Treaty Principles Bill.
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi are suspended for 21 days, and MP Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke suspended for seven days, taking effect immediately.
Opposition parties tried to reject the recommendation on Thursday, but did not have the numbers to vote it down.
The suspension of Te Pāti Māori MPs Rawiri Waititi, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, and Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke has ignited urgent questions about the boundaries of protest, the place of culture in politics and the fairness of our democratic systems.
Performing the haka Ka Mate and tearing up a copy ofthe controversial Treaty Principles Bill were not acts of disruption.
They were expressions of political judgment, grounded in tikanga Māori and the long-standing history of Māori resistance.