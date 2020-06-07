Cyclocross returned to Hawke's Bay this weekend, with the opening races of the Bay Ford Bay Mazda Hastings 2020 series.

Whether it was across grass, mud, gravel or dirt, competitors of all ages competed across six events for a spot on the podium on Saturday morning.

The Guppy Rd races, which took 103 riders along the Tutaekuri River in Taradale, were the first of the Cyclocross Hawke's Bay season's calendar. Black Barn Winery is up next on June 21.

Event organiser Ivar Hopman said he was happy to have the season going again.

"It was beautiful weather, a great course, a sold-out crowd and one hundred plus riders," he said.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to capture the action.

Competitors all ages took part, including youngster George Foote. Paul Taylor

Jeremy Yates racing at the Bay Ford Bay Mazda Hastings 2020 series. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jason Bye travels at speed around bend next to the Tutaekuri River. Photo / Paul Taylor

Charlie Tattersfield trying his best to overtake a fellow competitor in Taradale. Photo / Paul Taylor