

The Targa rally is to return to Hawke's Bay.

After the postponement of the May event, the two-day road race is to take place in the first week of July.

The first leg of the rally will start at Porters Boutique Hotel, Havelock North, on Saturday July 4, with five big stages on the first day – three of more than 30km.

The first car on Sunday will set off from the same place. The 40km trip to Ormondville will be the longest stage of the competition.

The stages in the Hawke's Bay rally will take drivers through areas such as Waipawa, Dannevirke, Tangoio, Pukeokahu, Pourerere and more.

A Targa New Zealand spokesman said drivers and their support teams are itching to get behind the wheel.

"Thankfully the time has come to put Covid-19 behind us and blow out the cobwebs," he said.

Targa motor rally competitors race against the clock in stages to gain points in up to eight legs across the season, with one eventual champion.

Among the field of about 50 competing cars are local drivers Robert Webster, Terry May, Stuart Richmond, Ivan Knauf and Nathan Apatu.

The Targa spokesman said the event will bring entertainment to the region.

"With a year that has so far brought a drought and virus pandemic, the return of Targa rally should surely bring some welcome relief," he said.

"Together with their technical support crews and families, Targa generates a large number of visitors. Apart from local volunteers and marshals, there will be over 1000 people involved."

Spectators will need to practice social distancing guidelines.

Details of cars, drivers and stages can be found on the Targa NZ website.